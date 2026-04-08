Greece to ban social media use for children under 15 in a major policy shift

Greece to ban social media access for under 15 year old starting from 1 January 2027. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the update officially, siting rising anxiety, sleep problems and the addictive design of social media platforms, reported Reuters.
"We have decided to go ahead with a difficult but necessary measure: ban access to social media for children under 15 years old," Mitsotakis said in a video shared on TikTok.
Countries like Slovenia, Britain, Austria and Spain are also said to be working towards similar bans after Australia.
Australia became the first country in the world to block social media access to children under the age of 16.
Apart from Australia, Indonesian Communication and Digital Affairs Minister Meutya Hafid had announced a ban on social media for children under 16 years old in the country.
In March 2026, Hafid in a statement to the media stated that she signed a government regulation which restricts children under the age of 16 from having accounts on high-risk digital platforms, such as YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, X, Bigo Live and Roblox.
The implementation was said to begin gradually from March 28. “The basis is clear. Our children face increasingly real threats. From exposure to pornography, cyberbullying, online fraud, and most importantly addiction. The government is here so that parents no longer have to fight alone against the giant of algorithms.” Hafid said.