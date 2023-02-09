Greece's parliament bans far-right Greek National Party from upcoming polls
Greece's parliament has banned a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in the general election later this year
Greece's Parliament has taken action to ban a far-right political party, the Greek National Party, from participating in the upcoming general election. The disqualification is based on the fact that the party's leader, Ilias Kasidiaris, is currently serving a 13-year prison sentence for being a former leading member of the neo-Nazi party, Golden Dawn.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×