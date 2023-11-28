Greek PM accuses Rishi Sunak of canceling meeting over Parthenon Sculptures row
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused his British counterpart Rishi Sunak of canceling a meeting in London on Tuesday, November 28, in a diplomatic row over the status of the Parthenon Sculptures, Reuters reported.
