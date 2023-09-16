Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis likely to announce reforms, fiscal prudence as Storm Daniel kills 171 min read 16 Sep 2023, 06:30 PM IST
During this destructive period, Storm Daniel extensive flooding in both cities and villages of central Greece, effectively transforming the area into an inland sea
As the death toll in a devastating Storm Daniel reached 17, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce reforms and relief measures on Saturday. The development comes as Greece is reeling under its worst storm since the records began in 1930.
