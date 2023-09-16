During this destructive period, Storm Daniel extensive flooding in both cities and villages of central Greece, effectively transforming the area into an inland sea

As the death toll in a devastating Storm Daniel reached 17, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce reforms and relief measures on Saturday. The development comes as Greece is reeling under its worst storm since the records began in 1930.

For three days, intense Storm Daniel rampaged through Thessaly, a region located in central Greece. During this destructive period, it caused extensive flooding in both cities and villages, effectively transforming the area into an inland sea. The consequences were dire, as numerous residents had to be rescued through airlifts or in lifeboats from their submerged homes. Additionally, the deluge led to the loss of crops and resulted in the tragic drowning of tens of thousands of animals.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis postponed his economic policy by a week to 16 September in the wake of the deadly storms. He is anticipated to address the significant challenges confronting the country as a direct result of climate change.

As per a government source, Kyriakos Mitsotakis will elaborate on the support measures being put in place, funded through both the state budget and contributions from the European Union. These measures are intended to provide assistance to the individuals and industries adversely impacted by the ravages of Storm Daniel.

More changes in economic policies "We still have a state which, despite the reforms, does not correspond to current needs. So we need to make more changes," one government official said as per news agency Reuters.

With the disastrous storm, the popularity of the government is also dwindling. According to a Mega TV analysis, 61% of the respondents had a negative view of the functioning of the government compared with 57% in May. Greece is expecting a slowdown in the economy to 2.3% this year from 5.9% in 2022 which is still far better than the euro zone's average of 0.6%.

