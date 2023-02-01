Green Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) buzzing on social media. Watch videos here
Discovered less than a year ago, this harmless green comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) became visible a few days earlier in the northern night sky with binoculars and small telescopes
It was a special fest for astronomers and space enthusiasts who witnessed the passing of Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye. On Wednesday in a unique event, the comet came its closest distance to Earth and was visible from mostly everywhere around the world, including India.
