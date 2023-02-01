Green Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) buzzing on social media. Watch videos here

Discovered less than a year ago, this harmless green comet became visible a few days earlier in the northern night sky with binoculars and small telescopes, and possibly the naked eye in the darkest corners of the Northern Hemisphere. However, on Wednesday it became the brightest as it hurtled between the orbits of Earth and Mars at a relative speed of 128,500 mph (207,000 kilometers). Its nucleus is thought to be about a mile (1.6 kilometers) across, with its tails extending millions of miles (kilometers).

