Green Comet will be visible in THESE Indian states at 9.30pm today. All you need to know
- To spot the greenish-tinged comet in the skies above India, look towards the south of the Pole Star. The comet will be moving in a southerly direction and will eventually reach the head of the Orion constellation.
Offering a field day for stargazers, today, a green hued comet is likely to be most visible to the naked eye on Earth. The green comet is going to pass Earth for the first time in about 50,000 years.
