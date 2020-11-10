Greenhouse gas emissions: How to think about India in a net-zero world

During the negotiations leading up to the 2015 Paris climate agreement, India linked up with China to form a bloc of developing countries that pushed back against the climate targets developed countries were urging them to adopt, arguing they were unfair. But with China pulling so far ahead of India economically and technologically, and with military conflicts between the countries on the northern border in the region of Ladakh, there aren’t many reasons for India to stay on the sidelines during the upcoming negotiations in Glasgow scheduled for 2021.