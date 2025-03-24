Greenland PM Mute Egede slams Usha Vance, officials’ visit: ‘What is the NSA doing here?’

Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede has strongly criticised an upcoming visit by Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, and other senior officials, calling it a "provocation" and "highly aggressive."

“The very aggressive American pressure against Greenlandic society is now so serious that the level cannot be raised any higher,” Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute B. Egede said in an interview with the Sermitsiaq newspaper on Sunday.

The delegation, which includes National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, is set to visit Greenland on Thursday (March 27).

Usha Vance will depart on Thursday and return on Saturday, accompanied by one of her three children as part of a US delegation. According to her office, the visit aims to “explore historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland's national dogsled race.”

Greenland rejects US visit Egede, who is serving as Greenland’s caretaker prime minister, announced that his government would not meet with the delegation. He expressed particular concern over the presence of Waltz, suggesting that his visit was meant to exert pressure on Greenland.

"What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us," Egede said. "His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump’s mission – and the pressure will increase."

US-Greenland relations strained Egede lamented that relations with the United States had deteriorated. "Until recently, we could trust the Americans, who were our allies and friends, and with whom we enjoyed working closely. But that time is over," he told Sermitsiaq.

Trump’s Greenland ambitions resurface Trump has long expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, an idea he floated during his first term, despite Denmark’s firm opposition. Since returning to the White House, he has doubled down on his position.

“I think we will have it,” Trump said in January, shortly after beginning his second term.

The US already maintains a military presence on the island through Thule Air Base. Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also visited Greenland earlier this year, further fueling speculation about American intentions.

Denmark and Greenland push back Trump’s recent comments questioning Denmark’s claim over Greenland have sparked backlash from both Copenhagen and Greenlandic leaders.

“Denmark's very far away,” Trump remarked during an Oval Office meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. And they say they have rights to it. I don’t know if that’s true. I don’t think it is, actually.”

Denmark has affirmed Greenland’s right to independence whenever it chooses.

