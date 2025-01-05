Greenland's Prime Minister Múte Egede has announced his intention for Greenland to seek full independence from Denmark. In a recent speech, Egede, a member of the pro-independence Community of the People (IA) party, highlighted that the cooperation between Greenland and Denmark has failed to create true equality.

"The history and current conditions have shown that our cooperation with the Kingdom of Denmark has not succeeded in creating full equality," Egede said. "It is now time for our country to take the next step."

Greenland's PM's remarks come in response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s renewed comments about purchasing the Arctic territory.

Removing the shackles of colonialism Egede framed the ongoing relationship with Denmark as an obstacle to Greenland’s growth and self-determination. He called for an end to the “shackles of colonialism,” urging Greenland to move forward in its pursuit of sovereignty.

"Like other countries in the world, we must work to remove the obstacles to cooperation – which we can describe as the shackles of colonialism — and move forward," he added.

Draft Constitution and path to independence The Prime Minister revealed that a draft constitution for Greenland has already been prepared, with efforts underway to create a framework for the country to become an independent state. This will be achieved within the possibilities and provisions of the Self-Government Act.

"A draft constitution for our country has also been prepared," Egede said. "Work has already begun with regard to creating the framework for Greenland as an independent state within the possibilities and provisions of the Self-Government Act."

Reassessing trade relations Egede emphasized the importance of Greenland diversifying its international relations and trade, moving away from dependence on Denmark. He argued that Greenland's cooperation with other countries and its trade relations should not continue to pass exclusively through Denmark.

"Our cooperation with other countries, and our trade relations, cannot continue to take place solely through Denmark," he said. "It is necessary to take major steps ... The upcoming new election period must, together with the citizens, create these new steps."

Direct access to the world In a move that signals a new era of self-governance, Egede revealed that starting in the summer, Greenland will have direct access to international destinations without needing to travel via Denmark. This, he noted, will allow Greenland to develop and govern the country more independently.

"In the coming summer, it will now be possible to reach us directly from other countries, without first traveling via Denmark, it will therefore be possible for us to develop and govern our country more independently," he added.

Infrastructure improvements to support growth The Prime Minister also pointed to infrastructure improvements, including new airports in Ilulissat and Qaqortoq, as a key step in promoting tourism and trade. These developments are part of a broader effort to create an "improved" and "flexible" infrastructure that can support Greenland’s growth and greater autonomy.

Trump’s remarks spark response Egede's announcement follows recent comments by US President-elect Donald Trump, who expressed interest in purchasing Greenland. Trump first suggested the idea in 2019 and repeated his desire to acquire the island in December 2022, citing national security and global freedom concerns.

“For purposes of National Security and Freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Greenland’s firm stance In response to Trump’s renewed comments, Egede firmly rejected the idea of Greenland being sold. He reiterated that Greenland is not for sale and that the country will not lose its hard-fought struggle for freedom.

"Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom," Egede stated.

