Greenland Prime Minister calls trip of Usha Vance, US officials ‘highly aggressive,’ amid Trump’s annexation plan

Greenland Prime Minister Mute B. Egede has called the planned visit by US officials, including Usha Vance, “highly aggressive” amid the deteriorating relations after US President Donald Trump pledged to annex the Danish territory.

However, Trump asserted that the visit was about “friendliness, not provocation” and that the US team was “invited.”

The second lady, Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, will visit Greenland this week to see the national dogsled race and “celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” according to a statement from the White House. Additionally, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is also expected to visit Greenland this week, according to a report by CNN citing people aware of the development.

Also Read | Usha Vance to visit Greenland amid Donald Trump’s takeover talk

Egede specifically raised an objection to Waltz’s visit, the report said, citing Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us,” Egede said.

“His mere presence in Greenland will no doubt fuel American belief in Trump’s mission — and the pressure will increase," he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Trump claimed that people in Greenland had responded positively to the US interest in the Danish territory.

“They’re calling us. We’re not calling them. And we were invited over there,” he said.

“We’re dealing with a lot of people from Greenland that would like to see something happen with respect to them being properly protected and properly taken care of,” Trump said.

“I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future,” Trump added.

He further mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio might visit Greenland as well.

Greenland, known for its rare earth minerals critical for high-tech industries, has grabbed international attention with Trump's plan to annex the territory, especially when both Russia and China look to increase their influence in the Arctic.

Trump has often shown interest to annex Greenland by force or economic coercion. However, Denmark and Greenland have consistently disagreed to this idea.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who is expected to be the next leader of Greenland, called the American visit“a lack of respect.”

“The fact that the Americans know very well that we are still in a negotiating situation and that the municipal elections have not yet concluded, they still capitalize on the moment to come to Greenland, once again, which shows a lack of respect for the Greenlandic population,” the report quoted Nielsen.



Greenland is vital to U.S. interests due to its strategic location, military presence, and resource potential. Greenland vast reserves of rare earth minerals, oil, and gas reserves also make it economically valuable. The Trump-led administration is also keen to counter growing the influence of China and Russia in the region.