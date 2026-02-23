Greenland Prime Minister rejects Trump’s hospital ship offer, says their public healthcare system is sufficient and

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, Prime Minister of Greenland, on Sunday (February 22) rejected an offer by US President Donald Trump to send an American hospital ship to the Arctic territory, saying Greenland’s public healthcare system is sufficient and free for its citizens.

“President Trump’s idea of sending an American hospital ship here to Greenland has been noted. But we have a public healthcare system where treatment is free for citizens. It is a deliberate choice,” Nielsen wrote in a Facebook post.

The response came a day after Trump announced on social media that he was coordinating with Jeff Landry, Governor of Louisiana and described as a special envoy to Greenland, to dispatch what he called a “great hospital boat” to assist residents.

“Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick, and not being taken care of there. It’s on the way!!!” Trump wrote on Saturday.

Call for direct dialogue While rejecting the proposal, Nielsen emphasized Greenland’s openness to cooperation — including with the United States.

“Greenland remains open to dialogue and cooperation, also with the U.S.,” he said. “But talk to us instead of just making more or less random outbursts on social media.”

Neither the White House nor Landry’s office immediately responded to questions regarding whether the ship had been formally requested by Greenland or Denmark, or what specific medical needs it would address.

Tensions amid strategic interest Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, citing its strategic Arctic location and natural resources. The hospital ship proposal is the latest development in a series of diplomatic tensions involving Greenland, Denmark and the United States.

Last week, Frederik X, King of Denmark, made his second visit to Greenland in a year — widely seen as a gesture of unity amid renewed US interest in the island.