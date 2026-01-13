Greenland rejects Trump takeover bid with blunt message: ‘We choose Denmark’

Greenland’s premier Jens-Frederik Nielsen has sent a blunt message to Donald Trump and his administration over their multiple takeover bids, categorically telling them that the country chooses to stay with Kingdom of Denmark.

Addressing a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, PM Jens-Frederik Nielsen said, “We are now facing a geopolitical crisis, and if we have to choose between the United States and Denmark here and now, then we choose Denmark.”

“We choose the Greenland we know today, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark,” he said, as he described the situation with the United States as “very serious.”

Nielsen said, “Right now is the time to stand together. Greenland stands within the Kingdom of Denmark and stands fully united in protecting the fundamental principles.”

Nielsen’s remarks come ahead of a high-stakes meeting of Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Vice President JD Vance in Washington on Wednesday, January 14.

Donald Trump is demanding to take control of Greenland, either through economic means or military force.

Earlier on Monday, January 12, Republican United States Representative Randy Fine introduced the ‘Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act’.

If passed, the Act would make way for President Donald Trump to find means to takeover Greenland. Randy Fine said in a statement that the US is pursuing Greenland because whoever controls the country also controls key shipping lanes.

“Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore….Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security,” he said.

According to the Bill, if it is passed, it will authorise the President “to take such steps as may be necessary, including by seeking to enter into negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark, to annex or other2 wise acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States.”

While independence from Denmark has long been debated in the land of 57,000 people, opinion polls have shown Greenlanders are overwhelmingly against the idea of joining the US. That concern was reflected in elections in March last year, when three out of four Greenlandic voters backed parties favoring only a slow move toward independence.