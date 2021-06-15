The autonomous Danish territory managed to contain the epidemic early on by imposing strict measures such as quarantine, but has recorded an increase in cases in recent weeks
Greenland will suspend air and sea travel from its capital Nuuk to counter a resurgence of Covid-19 on the huge Arctic island, after months when no cases were reported at all, local media reported Tuesday.
The autonomous Danish territory managed to contain the epidemic early on by imposing strict measures such as quarantine, but has recorded an increase in cases in recent weeks.