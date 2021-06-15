Greenland suspends flights over uptick in virus cases

The autonomous Danish territory managed to contain the epidemic early on by imposing strict measures such as quarantine, but has recorded an increase in cases in recent weeks

Greenland will suspend air and sea travel from its capital Nuuk to counter a resurgence of Covid-19 on the huge Arctic island, after months when no cases were reported at all, local media reported Tuesday.

Of a total 49 recorded cases since the beginning of the pandemic, nine are currently active in the territory which has some 56,000 inhabitants.

The decision to suspend air travel was taken after five cases were detected since Monday, Greenland's chief medical officer Henrik Hansen told broadcaster KNR.

