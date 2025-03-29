‘Greenland will be more secure under US’: US Vice President JD Vance says, ‘use of force…’ | 10 updates

US Vice President JD Vance on Friday said Washington did not believe the “use of force would be necessary to make a deal with Greenland”, as he visited the Danish territory coveted by President Donald Trump.

Here are the top ten updates: 1. "We do not think that military force is ever going to be necessary. We think this makes sense," Vance told a press conference at the Pituffik Space Base in northwestern Greenland, adding he believed Trump would be able to make a deal with Greenland, AFP reported.

Advertisement

2. Vance was accompanied by his wife Usha, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Energy Secretary Chris Wright, Utah Senator Mike Lee and former Homeland Security Advisor Julia Nesheiwat, who is Waltz's wife.

3. Furthermore, Vance assured that Greenland would be more secure under the umbrella of the US, Reuters reported. “Greenland is less secure now than it was a few decades ago, and the Arctic island would be better off under the security of the United States than under Denmark's leadership,” Vance said on Friday.

4. “Our argument really is with the leadership of Denmark, which is under-invested in Greenland and under-invested in its security architecture. That simply must change. It is the policy of the United States that that will change,” Vance told reporters at the U.S. military base at Pituffik in Greenland.

Advertisement

5. "I think that you'd be a lot better ... coming under the United States' security umbrella than you have been under Denmark's security umbrella," Vance said.

Read More

Why US want Greenland? Trump says… 6. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump argued that the United States needs the vast Arctic island for national and international security and has refused to rule out the use of force to get it.

7. "We are not talking about peace for the United States. We are talking about world peace. We are talking about international security," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

EU says, ‘US will not get Greenland’ 8. Danish and Greenlandic officials, backed by the European Union, have insisted the United States will not get Greenland. Danish and Greenlandic officials, with support from the European Union, have firmly stated that the United States will not acquire Greenland. Advertisement

Greenland is less secure now than it was a few decades ago, and the Arctic island would be better off under the security of the United States than under Denmark's leadership.

9. AFP reported that Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has criticised the US decision to visit the Arctic island without an invitation — a visit initially planned as a broader exploration of Greenlandic society — as “unacceptable pressure” on both Greenland and Denmark.