Greenville County shooting: Child dead, multiple shot in apartment complex shooting

A child was killed and two others were hospitalised after a shooting at an apartment complex in Greenville County on Friday evening, Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed, a Fox news report said.

Advertisement

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Belle Meade Apartments located at 25 Fleetwood Drive after receiving calls at around 5:30 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Deputies informed that multiple individuals were found with gunshot wounds in the apartment complex. At this time, no suspects are in custody.

According to Coroner Mike Ellis, one child died in the gunfire incident while others injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, WYFF4 reported.

April 17 shooting rampage This comes almost after a week a shooting rampage at Florida State left two dead. The gunman, identified as the stepson of a sheriff’s deputy who was a Florida State student, was shot within roughly four minutes, Tallahassee police informed AP.

Following the tragic incident, a vigil took place at Florida State University Plaza. The ceremony on April 18 was attended by several thousand students, staff and faculty members to observe a moment of silence and honour the two victims who were killed and six others injured in the previous day.

Advertisement

As per family members, one of the deceased was a university dining coordinator named Robert Morales. According to his LinkedIn profile he started working at Florida State in 2015 after pursuing criminology there in the early 1990s. The other victim was a 45-year-old married father of two, who hailed from South Carolina's Greenville. Identified as Tiru Chabba, the victim worked for food service vendor Aramark, AP reported.

Read More