Greta Thunberg arrested in London under Terrorism Act during pro-Palestinian protest

Updated23 Dec 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London on Tuesday, December 23, during a pro-Palestinian protest, according to a UK-based campaign ⁠group Defend Our Juries. Greta Thunberg was reportedly arrested under Terrorism Act.

The campaign group said she ​was ⁠arrested under the Terrorism ⁠Act at the “Prisoners ‌for Palestine” protest outside the ​offices of Aspen Insurance in ‍the ‍British ⁠capital.

“Greta Thurnberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the Prisoners for Palestine lock-on protest,” Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement.

According to the latest reports, the protesters are being held on the charges of supporting the banned Palestine Action group. During the protest, Greta Thunberg was holding a placard which read: “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.”

