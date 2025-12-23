Greta Thunberg arrested in London under Terrorism Act during pro-Palestinian protest

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London on Tuesday, December 23, during a pro-Palestinian protest, according to a UK-based campaign group Defend Our Juries. Greta Thunberg was reportedly arrested under Terrorism Act.
The campaign group said she was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the “Prisoners for Palestine” protest outside the offices of Aspen Insurance in the British capital.
“Greta Thurnberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the Prisoners for Palestine lock-on protest,” Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement.
According to the latest reports, the protesters are being held on the charges of supporting the banned Palestine Action group. During the protest, Greta Thunberg was holding a placard which read: “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.”
More details are being added