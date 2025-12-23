Greta Thunberg arrested in London under Terrorism Act during pro-Palestinian protest

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London on Tuesday, December 23, during a pro-Palestinian protest, according to a UK-based campaign ⁠group Defend Our Juries. Greta Thunberg was reportedly arrested under Terrorism Act.

The campaign group said she ​was ⁠arrested under the Terrorism ⁠Act at the “Prisoners ‌for Palestine” protest outside the ​offices of Aspen Insurance in ‍the ‍British ⁠capital.

“Greta Thurnberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act at the Prisoners for Palestine lock-on protest,” Prisoners for Palestine said in a statement.

According to the latest reports, the protesters are being held on the charges of supporting the banned Palestine Action group. During the protest, Greta Thunberg was holding a placard which read: “I support the Palestine Action prisoners. I oppose genocide.”