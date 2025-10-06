Greta Thunberg back in Greece after Israel detention; Flotilla activists allege mistreatment

Swedish climate and peace activist Greta Thunberg arrived in Athens, Greece, on Monday (October 6) after being deported from Israel along with other international activists who participated in a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. The deportees were met with cheers from supporters, with Thunberg raising her fist and holding a bouquet of sunflowers and roses. Crowds chanted slogans including “free free Palestine” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Israeli authorities confirmed that 171 detainees have been deported to Greece and Slovakia so far, with more than 450 activists detained overall. The UK Foreign Office said it is supporting British nationals among those deported.

Thunberg speaks out on alleged genocide in Gaza Upon arrival, Thunberg addressed supporters and the media, calling attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza. She said, “There is a genocide going on in front of our eyes… No one has the privilege to say we are not aware of what is happening.”

She continued, “Under international law, states have a legal obligation to act to prevent and to stop a genocide from happening… We are not seeing even the bare minimum from our governments.”

Thunberg criticized international systems for failing to protect Palestinians, describing the humanitarian flotilla as “the biggest-ever attempt to break Israel's illegal and inhumane siege by sea.” She concluded,

“We cannot take our eyes away from Gaza. This genocide and other genocides are being enabled by our own governments, our institutions, our media and companies. It is our responsibility to end that complicity.”

Israel has vehemently denied allegations of committing genocide.

Allegations of mistreatment during detention Activists deported from Israel reported harsh treatment. Spanish activists arriving in Spain said Israeli forces beat them, dragged them along the ground, blindfolded them, tied their hands and feet, put them in cages, and insulted them. Swiss activists returning to Geneva reported sleep deprivation, lack of food and water, and physical abuse.

Some deportees to Istanbul alleged witnessing Thunberg being “tortured,” dragged on the ground, and forced to kiss the Israeli flag.” Reports also indicate Thunberg suffered dehydration and a skin rash, possibly caused by bed bugs.

Sweden’s Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said the allegations were “very serious” if confirmed. An Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson denied the claims, calling them “brazen lies.”

International response Spain has announced it will file a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israel’s interception of the flotilla, describing it as an illegal “attack on persons in international waters.”