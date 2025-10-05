Greta Thunberg detained in an infested cell? Israel faces ‘harsh treatment’ allegations — What we know

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg claimed that she is being subjected to harsh treatment under Israeli custody after detention and removal from a flotilla vessel carrying aid to Gaza, reported the news portal The Guardian, citing a correspondence on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

An email sent by the Swedish Foreign Ministry to people close to Greta Thunberg mentioned that an official who visited the activist in prison stated that she claimed to be detained in a cell infested with bedbugs, with limited food and water.

“The embassy has been able to meet with Greta,” said the Swedish foreign ministry email. “She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes, which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces.”

According to the news portal's report, the Israeli forces also allegedly forced them to hold flags, even though the identity of the flags remains unknown.

“Another detainee reportedly told another embassy that they had seen her [Greta Thunberg] being forced to hold flags while pictures were taken. She wondered whether images of her had been distributed,” said the ministry officials, cited in the news portal's report.

What do other activists say? Turkish activist ErsinÇelik, a participant in the Sumud flotilla, told the local news portals that the Israeli authorities allegedly dragged Greta Thunberg by her hair before their eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag.

“They dragged little Greta [Thunberg] by her hair before our eyes, beat her, and forced her to kiss the Israeli flag. They did everything imaginable to her, as a warning to others,” ErsinÇelik told local news portals.

Also Read | Israel Eases Gaza Strikes As Trump Hails Hamas Hostage Offer

According to the agency report, Lorenzo D’Agostino, a journalist and another flotilla participant, claimed that Thunberg was “wrapped in the Israeli flag and paraded like a trophy.”

Greta Thunberg is among 437 activists, parliamentarians and lawyers who were part of the Global Sumud flotilla, a coalition of more than 40 vessels carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza. Israeli forces intercepted all the boats and arrested every crew member onboard, according to the media reports.