Greta Thunberg, once mocked in China as ‘naive white leftist’, suddenly becomes popular on social media; here’s why

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, once mocked in China, is now getting unexpected support from Chinese social media users. This change came after she had tried to sail to Gaza with 11 others to break Israel’s blockade and deliver aid.

Advertisement

Israeli forces stopped the boat and deported her back to Europe. Her move was followed closely in China.

Greta Thunberg, 22, was once criticised on Chinese social media as a “naive white leftist”. She is now being praised for her Gaza support.

Also Read | Greta Thunberg intercepted by Israel on Gaza-bound aid ship deported to France

Many praised her courage and support for Palestine, saying she risked her life for her beliefs. One user on Weibo has said they used to laugh at her earlier activism but now respect her for standing firm on the Gaza issue.

“Although we oppose this ‘young girl’ on many issues, we support what she is doing now on the Gaza issue,” the South China Morning Post quoted one user as posting on Weibo.

“She truly practices what she preaches. She even risked her life to go to Gaza. Respect. I hope she stays safe,” a user said.

Advertisement

Weibo’s AI tracker confirms this change, saying she’s seen as someone who truly acts on her beliefs. Other platforms like Douyin and Bilibili also show more support for her.

Earlier, Thunberg faced backlash in China for criticising its environmental and human rights policies. State-run media had called her a “tool of Western politics” and told her to focus only on climate issues.

The reason is politics Experts say this shift is not just about Thunberg but reflects growing support for Palestine and rising anti-Israel feelings in China.

According to a Hong Kong professor, many Chinese people now support Thunberg because she shares Beijing’s view on Gaza. So, it’s politics, not climate, which seems to be shaping opinions about her in China right now.

Advertisement