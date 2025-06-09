Greta Thunberg, others kidnapped by Israeli Army? Activists onboard Gaza ship release videos; Israel denies harm

Activists Greta Thunberg and 11 others onboard the Gaza aid ship ‘Madleen' alleged that they were “intercepted and kidnapped in international water” by Israeli occupational forces.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), the group operating the vessel, posted a series of pre-recorded videos online of activist who were on board the Medleen.

In one such clip, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg said, “If you see this video we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters.” She calls on her supporters to put “pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”

Others on board the ship were Rima Hassan, Reva Viard, Baptiste Andre, Pascal Raymond Maurieras and Yanis Mhamdi from France, Sergio Toribio from Spain, Mark van Rennes from Denmark, Hüseyin Şuayb Ordu from Turkey, Yasemin Acar from Germany and Thiago Avila from Brazil.