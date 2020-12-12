Greta Thunberg says 5 yrs following Paris Accord were 5 hottest yrs recorded

As global leaders gear up to virtually celebrate the success of progress as per the Paris climate agreement and chart the next steps forward, climate activist Greta Thunberg said real hope comes from people and not leaders.

In a tweet, the Swedish teenage activist writes My name is Greta Thunberg and I am inviting you to be a part of the solution. As Paris Agreement turns 5, our leaders present their 'hopeful' distant hypothetical targets, 'net zero' loopholes and empty promises. But the real hope comes from the people.

The Paris Agreement was adopted on December 12, 2015. Exactly five years after the agreement was signed, today, United Nations, United Kingdom and France will hold the global climate summit Climate Ambition Summit 2020 in partnership with Chile and Italy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, co-convenors UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President of France Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte, President of Chile Sebastian Pinera, COP26 President-Designate Alok Sharma, and dozens of other world leaders will be speaking at the summit.

In the video published along with the tweet, Greta said, 5 years ago world leaders signed Paris Agreement and they promised to keep the global average temperature rise below 2 degree centigrade and to pursue 1.5 degrees to safeguard future living conditions. Since then a lot has happened. But the action needed is still nowhere in sight.

"The gap between what we need to do and what is actually being done is widening by minutes. We are still speeding in the wrong direction," she added.

The teenage activist further said in the video, "The five years following the Paris Agreement have been the five hottest years ever recorded. And during that time the world also emitted more the 200 gigatons of carbon dioxide."

Commitments are being made, distant hypothetical targets are being set and big speeches are being given. Yet when it comes to immediate action, we are still in a state of complete denial. As we waste our time creating loopholes with empty words and creative accounting, she reiterates.

In the video, she also said, "If you read through the current best available science, you realise climate and ecological crisis cannot be solved without system change. The climate crisis is only a part of the bigger sustainability crisis. At the current emission rate, our remaining carbon dioxide budget for 1.5 degrees will be completely gone within seven years, long before we will have a chance to deliver to our 2030 or 2050 target."

But there is hope because people have not been made aware. We cannot solve a crisis unless we understand it is an emergency. So let's make this a priority. This is the solution. We are the hope, Greta concludes.





