Grey Zone Warfare Heats Up: Taiwan tracks 30 Chinese warplanes in 24 hours, raising regional concerns
Taiwan reported a surge in Chinese military activity near the island on Wednesday, with 30 aircraft detected in a 24-hour period, one of the highest daily counts this year. The uptick follows a pattern of 'grey zone' actions by China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province
Taiwan reported that 30 Chinese military aircraft were detected around the island within a 24-hour period on Wednesday, marking one of the highest daily counts this year, according to a report by AFP.
