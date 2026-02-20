Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane dies at 53: Beloved McSteamy passes away following battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane passed away at the age of 53 following battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) An advocate for ALS, he was suffering from the ailment for nearly a year, which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

In an official statement, Dane's family said, "With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS." He died on 19 February, People reported, citing family's statement, "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world."

It added, "Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Born in San Francisco in 1972, Dane developed a devoted fanbase after he was cast as Dr. Mark Sloan, famously known as McSteamy, on the ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.