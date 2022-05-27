People familiar with the Bose probe said one of the most serious allegations involves the payments to service providers that the CEO had signed off on without the knowledge of other senior managers. The payments went to about five information technology and consulting firms during the two-year period covered by the Kroll probe, said the people, asking not to be identified because details of the inquiry are private. These firms received either monthly or one-time payments from Zilingo totaling millions of dollars over that period, while it wasn’t clear what services they delivered, the people said.