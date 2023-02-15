Grifols to lay off around 2,300 employees under $427 million savings plan
- Grifols has around 27,000 employees worldwide in 30 countries, with the United States being its main market. In Spain, it has around 4,300 employees.
Spanish pharmaceutical firm Grifols plans to lay off around 2,300 employees, or 8.5% of its global workforce, amid a strategy overhaul aimed at reaching annual savings of around 400 million euros ($427 million), it said on Wednesday.
