Grocers step in to speed up Covid-19 vaccine rollout in US

Grocers step in to speed up Covid-19 vaccine rollout in US5 min read . 08 Jan 2021
Health officials enlist regional and supermarket pharmacies ahead of schedule to address delays
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Health officials enlist regional and supermarket pharmacies ahead of schedule to address delays
Federal and state officials are tapping regional and supermarket-based pharmacies to help speed up administration of Covid-19 vaccines amid a slower-than-planned rollout.
Rite Aid Corp., Kroger Co., Stop & Shop Supermarket LLC and other retailers are being asked to step in and provide inoculations to front-line workers and other vulnerable people. While the timeline is weeks earlier than planned, companies say they hope to test and troubleshoot protocols before distributing vaccines to the masses.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.