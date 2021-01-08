Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Grocers step in to speed up Covid-19 vaccine rollout in US
A staff member at Hamilton Park Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine in Brooklyn, New York

Grocers step in to speed up Covid-19 vaccine rollout in US

5 min read . 08 Jan 2021 Jaewon Kang , Sharon Terlep , The Wall Street Journal

Health officials enlist regional and supermarket pharmacies ahead of schedule to address delays

Federal and state officials are tapping regional and supermarket-based pharmacies to help speed up administration of Covid-19 vaccines amid a slower-than-planned rollout.

Rite Aid Corp., Kroger Co., Stop & Shop Supermarket LLC and other retailers are being asked to step in and provide inoculations to front-line workers and other vulnerable people. While the timeline is weeks earlier than planned, companies say they hope to test and troubleshoot protocols before distributing vaccines to the masses.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Regulator cracks the whip on rough recovery tactics

2 min read . 12:19 AM IST

Car-crash death rate surged in 2020

3 min read . 12:17 AM IST

Joe Biden’s big decision on tech taxes

2 min read . 12:06 AM IST

China takes its pigs to the futures market

2 min read . 12:02 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.