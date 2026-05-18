Groom vs Bride: Couples wrestle at wedding to settle who’ll do household chores; loser says, ‘Of course, I had to lose’

A couple in China settled housework chores at their wedding in a unique way. They did it inside a wrestling ring. The groom, He Yinsheng, is a professional wrestler from Zunyi. He is based in Guizhou province. He staged the unusual celebration with his wife in early May. The venue was a local hotel.

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The couple replaced the traditional wedding stage with a wrestling ring. A giant screen showed a dramatic "Groom vs Bride" poster. The newlyweds led their respective teams into a best-of-three contest, the South China Morning Post reported.

One lighthearted rule governed the match. The losing side would do all the housework.

Performers entered the ring first. They delivered body slams, takedowns, and close-range grappling moves. Guests watched in complete fascination. Some children stood with bowls in hand. They were too engrossed to eat.

The bride and groom then stepped into the ring themselves. The bride quickly gained control. She evaded her husband's attacks.

She then floored him with a sharp shoulder throw. The referee declared her the winner. She was announced as "exempt from doing housework for life".

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The sequence had been choreographed in advance. Guests remained captivated regardless. He told Xiaoxiang Morning Post that all performers were professionally trained. Safety was prioritised throughout.

"Of course I had to lose," He said. "I could not let her do the housework."

The idea came during wedding planning. The budget was running over expectations. He chose wrestling instead of hiring singers and dancers. His wife agreed immediately. Both sets of parents said they did not understand it. But they respected the choice.

The bride won the wrestling match

Nearly 300 guests attended. That was far more than the couple expected. The wedding went viral on Chinese social media.

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“Our wedding had food and a show, so people were happy to attend. In the end, nearly 300 guests turned up, far more than we expected,” SCMP quoted He as telling the mainland media.

He said he also hoped to introduce more people to wrestling. Professional wrestling in China remains a small subculture. It is mostly confined to bars, beer festivals and corporate events.

Social Media Reaction Social media users reacted to the interesting wedding event.

“Can I buy a ticket to their wedding?” one of them asked.

“They should take this wedding on a nationwide tour,” another quipped.

“Western couples: therapy. Chinese couples: wrestling ring. One of these works faster,” joked one user.

Also Read | Man survives without a heartbeat for 40 hours, walks out of the hospital

Another user wrote, “Marriage counselling is about to become a pay-per-view industry.”

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“Honestly, this might be the healthiest way to settle it compared to passive-aggressive dishwashing wars,” came from another.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.