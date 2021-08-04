The Institute for Supply Management reported that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 64.1 in July, up from 60.1 in June. It was the fastest pace since this series began in 2008
WASHINGTON :
Growth in the US services sector, where most Americans work, increased to a record pace in July even as businesses continued to face challenges in hiring workers.
