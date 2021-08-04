This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Growth in US services sector hits record high in July
1 min read.07:54 PM ISTAP
The Institute for Supply Management reported that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 64.1 in July, up from 60.1 in June. It was the fastest pace since this series began in 2008
WASHINGTON :
Growth in the US services sector, where most Americans work, increased to a record pace in July even as businesses continued to face challenges in hiring workers.
The Institute for Supply Management reported on Wednesday that its monthly survey of service industries rose to a reading of 64.1 in July, up from 60.1 in June. It was the fastest pace since this series began in 2008.
