Home >News >world >GSK to work on potential covid-19 shot with Canada's Medicago
Photo: Reuters

GSK to work on potential covid-19 shot with Canada's Medicago

1 min read . 06:17 PM IST Pushkala Aripaka , Reuters

The GSK said the companies aim to make their covid vaccine available in the first half of next year and produce about 100 million doses by the end of 2021

BENGALURU : Britain's GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Tuesday it will develop and test a potential COVID-19 vaccine using its booster technology and Canadian biopharmaceutical firm Medicago's coronavirus-like particles.

GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker, said the companies aim to make their vaccine available in the first half of next year and produce about 100 million doses by the end of 2021. Early stage testing in humans is expected to begin in mid-July.

