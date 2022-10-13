GSK: Vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus was 83% effective in key study

RSV is a common contagious virus affecting the lungs and breathing passages. It is one of the major remaining infectious diseases for which there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment available for adults. Older adults are at high risk for severe disease due to age-related decline in immunity and underlying conditions. RSV can exacerbate conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and chronic heart failure and can lead to severe outcomes, such as pneumonia, hospitalisation, and death. RSV causes over 420,000 hospitalisations each year and 29,000 deaths in adults in industrialised countries. Adults with underlying conditions are more likely to seek medical advice and have higher hospitalisation rates than adults without these conditions

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}