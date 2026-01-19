GTA 6 developer Rockstar North suffers structural damage after explosion at Edinburgh office

Emergency services were called to the headquarters of Grand Theft Auto 6 developer Rockstar North in Edinburgh, Scotland, early on Monday morning following reports of an explosion at the building.

GTA 6 Developer’s Studio Damaged Following Reported Boiler Blast Fire crews worked at the scene for several hours to secure what officials described as “structural damage” to the property.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it was alerted just after 5.02 a.m. local time and dispatched multiple fire appliances and specialist vehicles to the office on Holyrood Road. Firefighters remained on site for several hours before leaving once the area was deemed safe.

Also Read | We got Red Dead Redemption on mobile before GTA 6, available December 2

Initial reports from local media suggested the incident may have been caused by an “explosion in a boiler room,” although official confirmation of the exact cause has not yet been provided by authorities. Police Scotland also cordoned off the surrounding area to allow emergency services to carry out checks and investigations.

There were no reported casualties or injuries connected to the explosion, according to information from the fire service and local news outlets. The early hour of the incident, before the start of the workday, likely contributed to the lack of harm to staff or members of the public.

What Is Rockstar North? Rockstar North is the primary studio behind the long‑awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, which has been in development for several years and has already faced multiple release delays. The game’s current launch date is set for 19 November 2026, having been postponed from earlier windows in 2025 and the first half of 2026.

Fans and industry observers have expressed concern on social media about what impact the incident might have on the game’s development timeline, although there is no official indication from Rockstar Games or its parent company Take‑Two Interactive that the work schedule or release date will be affected.

Also Read | GTA 6 delayed again: Rockstar Games pushes Grand Theft Auto launch to Nov 26

The Edinburgh studio has recently been in the spotlight for other reasons. In late 2025, the company faced criticism after more than 30 employees were dismissed, with some former staff and unions alleging that the moves were aimed at discouraging union organisation. Rockstar and Take‑Two have said the terminations were due to breaches of company policy and issues involving leaked information.

Local political figures and labour advocates have also weighed in, highlighting broader concerns about workers’ rights in the games industry. These debates have continued alongside widespread anticipation for GTA 6, which is expected to be one of the biggest video game releases in recent history when it finally arrives.