'Guaranteed': Vladimir Putin says 'no doubt' Russia will win in Ukraine. Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 07:25 PM IST
- ‘Victory is guaranteed, I have no doubt about it,’ Vladimir Putin said in an address to some factory workers
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has “no doubt" that his country will win in Ukraine. Despite military setbacks in nearly a year-long offensive in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has several times expressed that Moscow would emerge victorious in Ukraine.