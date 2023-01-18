Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that he has “no doubt" that his country will win in Ukraine. Despite military setbacks in nearly a year-long offensive in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has several times expressed that Moscow would emerge victorious in Ukraine.

Addressing some factory workers in Saint Petersburg, Vladimir Putin said, “Victory is guaranteed, I have no doubt about it…the unity and solidarity of the Russian people, the courage and heroism of our fighters and, of course, the work of the military-industrial sector will secure victory."

One of the reasons Vladimir Putin said Russia would prevail in Ukraine was because the country’s “military-industrial complex was ramping up production".

“In terms of achieving the end result and the victory that is inevitable, there are several things...it is the unity and cohesion of the Russian and multinational Russian people, the courage and heroism of our fighters...and of course the work of the military-industrial complex and factories like yours and people like you," Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian president further stated that Russian arms companies manufactured about the same number of anti-aircraft missiles as the rest of the world combined, and three times more than the United States.

"What we're doing today, including with our special operation, is an attempt to stop this war and protect our people who live on these territories," said Vladimir Putin, adding, “These are our historical territories."

Vladimir Putin also asked the soldiers fighting in Ukraine to defend ethnic Russians and Russian speakers, which Moscow alleges are subject to systematic discrimination in the country. Ukraine has, however, rejected the allegations, saying it was Russia’s pretext for a colonial-style land grab.

The Russian “special military operation" in Ukraine started on 24 February 2022 as part of the major escalation of the conflict between the two countries since 2014. The Russian invasion has resulted in thousands of deaths on both sides.