Gucci, Adidas design umbrella that costs over 1 lakh and does not stop rain

Gucci-Adidas umbrella: Featuring a G-shaped handle and a print design combining the logos of both Gucci and Adidas the umbrellas have sparked debate in China
Luxury label Gucci and sportswear firm Adidas AG are receiving a barrage of criticism in China for selling a $1,644 ( ₹1.27 lakh) umbrella that is not even waterproof.
According to news agency Bloomberg, a hashtag on Gucci and Adidas' ostentatious umbrella being sold for 11,100 yuan that cannot even stop rain has attracted more than 140 million views on the social media site Weibo.
The post focuses on a disclaimer that the parasol doesn’t block rain, but instead should be used as shade from the sun and for fashion purposes. The product originally had been classified as an umbrella but was changed to a more ambiguous term in mandarin. The umbrella comprises eight ribs, a carved birch-wood handle, and a green and red web and is made in Italy.
"Please note, this item is not waterproof and is meant for sun protection or decorative use," Gucci's website mention under the product detail category.
Featuring a G-shaped handle and a print design combining the logos of both Gucci and Adidas the umbrellas have sparked debate in China, which is on track to become the world's largest luxury market by 2025.
Click on the image to enlarge
However, luxury brands face increased scrutiny in China amid a broader backlash on excess prompted by Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity" campaign. Western brands like Adidas have struggled in the face of growing nationalism that have prompted boycotts and preferential treatment for local companies.
One Weibo user, Laotan Dianshang, quoted Xi’s equality slogan, saying that such products were not intended for “the common folk."
