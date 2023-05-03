Scientists detect world's smallest skin cancer, see photo

A woman's concern over a harmless tiny red spot on her face, led to the discovery of the world's smallest skin cancer under her eye by a team of dermatologists from the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU).

The hard-to-spot spot under her eye, on cheek, measured 0.65 millimetres or 0.025 inches. It was nearly invisible to human eye, but the tiny cancer was discovered by the team of skin specialists by using high-tech non-invasive technology.

Even after visiting multiple doctors to get her tiny skin spot underneath her eye examined, Christy Staats, was still worried about the growth. At last, she got an appointment with Dr Alexander Witkowski, an assistant professor of dermatology at the OHSU School of Medicine.

Luckily, nothing was found during her examination, but another tiny, hard to notice, spot garnered Dr Witkowski. Suspicious about the spot, the dermatologist used high-tech non-evasive machines and confirmed that the spot was indeed a melanoma, the most dangerous kind of skin cancer.

The early detection of the skin cancer earned Dr Witkowski and his OHSU team the Guinness World Record for the “Smallest Detected Skin Cancer." On May 1, a judge from the Guinness World Records came to OHSU to award each team member a certificate for their newly-earned record.

There was no need to cut the skin to identify the cancer as the dermatologists used the non-invasive technology to identify the cancer spot on Christy Staat's cheek.

