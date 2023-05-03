Scientists detect world's smallest skin cancer, see photo

Scientists detect world's smallest skin cancer, see photo2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:00 AM IST
A team of dermatologists discovered the smallest ever found skin cancer in a lady. The tiny red spot, was even hard to notice with normal eyes. The team from Oregon Health and Science University was also awarded the Guinness World Record for the “Smallest Detected Skin Cancer.
A woman's concern over a harmless tiny red spot on her face, led to the discovery of the world's smallest skin cancer under her eye by a team of dermatologists from the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU).
