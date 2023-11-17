Guinness World Records Day 2023: Theme, records made and significance
Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day), a worldwide celebration of human achievement, falls every year on November 17. The day reminds us of amazing things that humans are capable of, pushing the boundaries of what is thought to be possible and making history. The day also celebrates the range of human skill and determination, from amazing to truly bizarre. It can also be anything from the longest hair, to the longest nails.
Guinness World Records Day 2023: Significance
On Guinness World Records Day, people from all walks of life try to break previous records or establish brand-new ones, exhibiting a variety of skills and achievements. The spirit of Guinness World Records Day is universal, spanning from the megapolitan cities of the new world to the metropolitan cities of the old civilizations, from the congested streets of New York City to the countryside of rural India and China. So if you have a desire for adrenaline, knowledge or finding your limits, you can take part and create a history.
