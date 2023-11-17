comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 16 2023 15:29:45
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 949.85 0.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 680.1 1.26%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.7 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.1 1.92%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 935.6 -0.53%
Business News/ News / World/  Guinness World Records Day 2023: Theme, records made and significance
Back Back

Guinness World Records Day 2023: Theme, records made and significance

 Livemint

Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day), a worldwide celebration of human achievements, is celebrated every year on November 17. The day reminds us of amazing things that humans are capable of, pushing the boundaries of what is thought to be possible.

Guinness World Records Day also celebrates the range of human skill and determination, from amazing to truly bizarrePremium
Guinness World Records Day also celebrates the range of human skill and determination, from amazing to truly bizarre

Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day), a worldwide celebration of human achievement, falls every year on November 17. The day reminds us of amazing things that humans are capable of, pushing the boundaries of what is thought to be possible and making history. The day also celebrates the range of human skill and determination, from amazing to truly bizarre. It can also be anything from the longest hair, to the longest nails.

Guinness World Records Day 2023: Date

Guinness World Records Day is celebrated every year on November 16

Guinness World Records Day 2023: Theme

Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said the theme of this year's celebration is “super skills".

Also Read | 'Occupation of our Palestine': Osama Bin Laden's 21-year old letter goes viral

“Guinness World Records Day is a global celebration of the superlative, it’s a chance for you to attempt a Guinness World Records title, and maybe even make your way into the Guinness World Records book," Reuters quoted Craig Glenday as saying.

Also Read | Why muhurat trading doesn’t get you a Diwali bonus always

Guinness World Records Day 2023: History

Guinness World Records Day was first observed in 2004 to mark Guinness World Records becoming the best-selling copyright book of all time. Now, GWR Day is a much-anticipated annual celebration that has inspired some iconic record-breaking achievements.

Also Read | JSW Infra wins bid to develop 30 mtpa port in Karnataka for 4,119 crore

Watch some of the amazing records made on Guinness World Records Day 2023:

Guinness World Records Day 2023: Significance

On Guinness World Records Day, people from all walks of life try to break previous records or establish brand-new ones, exhibiting a variety of skills and achievements. The spirit of Guinness World Records Day is universal, spanning from the megapolitan cities of the new world to the metropolitan cities of the old civilizations, from the congested streets of New York City to the countryside of rural India and China. So if you have a desire for adrenaline, knowledge or finding your limits, you can take part and create a history.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 17 Nov 2023, 06:29 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App