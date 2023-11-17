Guinness World Records Day 2023: Theme, records made and significance

Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day), a worldwide celebration of human achievement, falls every year on November 17. The day reminds us of amazing things that humans are capable of, pushing the boundaries of what is thought to be possible and making history. The day also celebrates the range of human skill and determination, from amazing to truly bizarre. It can also be anything from the longest hair, to the longest nails.

Guinness World Records Day 2023: Date

Guinness World Records Day is celebrated every year on November 16

Guinness World Records Day 2023: Theme

Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said the theme of this year's celebration is “super skills".

“Guinness World Records Day is a global celebration of the superlative, it’s a chance for you to attempt a Guinness World Records title, and maybe even make your way into the Guinness World Records book," Reuters quoted Craig Glenday as saying.

Guinness World Records Day 2023: History

Guinness World Records Day was first observed in 2004 to mark Guinness World Records becoming the best-selling copyright book of all time. Now, GWR Day is a much-anticipated annual celebration that has inspired some iconic record-breaking achievements.

Watch some of the amazing records made on Guinness World Records Day 2023: