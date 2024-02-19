 Guinness World Records: German man breaks record for 'fastest ride-on toy car' | Watch | Mint
Guinness World Records: German man breaks record for 'fastest ride-on toy car' | Watch

 Livemint

Marcel Paul set a Guinness World Record by riding a toy car at 148.454 km/h. His modified electric car project took 10 months of research and was completed in July 2023.

Guinness World Records: Fastest ride-on toy car (modified) 148.454 km/h (92.24 mph) by Marcel Paul (Guinness World Records website)Premium
Guinness World Records: Fastest ride-on toy car (modified) 148.454 km/h (92.24 mph) by Marcel Paul (Guinness World Records website)

Wondering what all a toy car can do for you? Well, it can win you a Guinness World Records title! In August 2023, a German man named Marcel Paul became the first man to ride the fastest ride-on toy car 148.454 kilometer per hour (km/h) in Germany's Hockenheimring.

Sharing Paul's video on the social media website, Instagram, Guinness World Records on Sunday (February 18) wrote, "Fastest ride-on toy car (modified) 148.454 km/h (92.24 mph) by Marcel Paul."

Paul, a student of electrical engineering at Fulda University of Applied Sciences, had modified a tiny toy car to achieve the title. The project took 10-months of research and the tiny electric ride-on toy car was ready by July 2023.

"As a student of electrical engineering at Fulda University of Applied Sciences, Paul embarked on an ambitious project: the construction of a tiny electric ride-on toy car to set a Guinness World Records title on the Hockenheimring racetrack," Guinness World Records said.

The world's authority on record-breaking achievements added: This resulted in a ten-month research period and a construction project that was completed in July. Paul said it was his personal goal to exceed the 88 mph (141.62 km/h) required for time travel by the DeLorean in the cult film "Back to the Future"

How to set or break a world record?

According to the Guinness World Records website, to be a record-holder one requires to have "determination, extraordinary skills and commitment".

In case you are applying for an existing record, the website suggests to check the available information on it to make sure you’ve got what it takes to break the record. If you are suggesting a new record idea for the Guinness World Records, it is recommended to "spend some time searching the current records to see what may already have been achieved".

The website also mentions that being the first one to suggest a record does not qualify for acceptance, and has a rejection rate of around 60%.

Published: 19 Feb 2024, 10:30 AM IST
