Guinness World Records: German man breaks record for 'fastest ride-on toy car' | Watch
Marcel Paul set a Guinness World Record by riding a toy car at 148.454 km/h. His modified electric car project took 10 months of research and was completed in July 2023.
Wondering what all a toy car can do for you? Well, it can win you a Guinness World Records title! In August 2023, a German man named Marcel Paul became the first man to ride the fastest ride-on toy car 148.454 kilometer per hour (km/h) in Germany's Hockenheimring.
