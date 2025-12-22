Gujarat man fighting for Russia captured in Ukraine, sends SOS video: What Geneva Conventions say about POW treatment?

A 23-year-old man from Gujarat, allegedly in Ukrainian ‘captivity’ after fighting for Russia, has sent an SOS message asking for help from the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to an Indian Express report, the man, Sahil Mohamed Hussein Majothi, made headlines earlier in October when Ukrainian authorities released a video showing him surrendering.

Who is Sahil Majothi? Sahil Majothi, a resident of Morbi’s Kalika Plot area, reportedly went to Russia for higher studies on 10 January 2024. He allegedly became involved in a police case and was sentenced to jail, after which he was reportedly forced to fight for Russia.

Advertisement

In a video message, as reported by the Indian Express, Sahil said: "Now I am in a Ukrainian military jail because I signed the war contract when I was stuck in a Russian jail. I signed the contract only to escape from the Russian jail."

He pleads, “I want to come back home.”

Also Read | US intelligence indicates Putins war aims in Ukraine are unchanged

What did Sahil Majothi say in the SOS video? According to the report, Sahil's family received two video messages, one in English and one in Hindi, on Sunday night. They claimed that the videos were shared by ‘Ukrainian authorities’.

In one of the videos, Sahil said that he was stuck in Ukraine as a war criminal. “I am hopeless, I don’t know what will happen in future.”

Advertisement

He appealed: “I appeal to the Indian government, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and S Jaishankar (Minister of External Affairs), if possible, please help. That’s all.”

He also warned Indian citizens planning to go to Russia for higher studies or work:“Be careful because there are so many scammers here. You may be trapped in criminal cases, narcotics cases, illegal cases, so take care of yourself. As far as possible, stay away from all this.”

The date of the video messages has not been revealed, but the IE report said that one appears more recent, as Sahil mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s India visit on December 4 and 5.

“Now I know about (Vladimir) Putin coming to India to meet my government. Also, I want to tell my government to have a conversation with Vladimir Putin to help me return home,” he said.

Advertisement

Sahil reiterated that he was sentenced to seven years in jail in Russia in a narcotics case. "Misled by Russian police, I signed the war contract in prison to fight the war for Russia, which is the biggest mistake in my life.”

His video reportedly carried a “I Want to Live” logo, a Ukrainian governmental project on the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POW). According to the official website, it is intended for servicemen of the Russian armed forces willing to voluntarily surrender to Ukrainian forces.

Also Read | Zelensky tells Putin he has no say over Ukraine’s elections

What do the Geneva Conventions say about treatment of POWs? The Geneva Conventions require that POWs receive humane treatment, with dignity and respect, and guarantee their rights and well-being during and after their captivity.

Advertisement