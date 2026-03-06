Gulf allies criticize Trump administration for failing to notify them of Iran attacks: Report

The Trump administration is facing growing discontent from allies in the Persian Gulf who say they were not given sufficient warning before the conflict with Iran escalated, AP cited officials familiar with the matter as saying.

The news outlet citing officials from two Gulf countries said their governments were disappointed with how the United States handled the early stages of the war, particularly the initial strike on Iran on February 28.

Complaints over lack of advance warning Officials said, according to the outlet, Gulf governments were not given advance notice of the US-Israeli attack on Iran and had previously warned Washington that such action could trigger severe consequences across the region.

According to the officials, their warnings were not fully heeded, leaving Gulf states scrambling to respond when Iranian drones and missiles began targeting countries in the Gulf region in retaliation.

Concerns over regional security One official said there was frustration — and even anger — among Gulf governments that the United States military response has primarily focused on protecting Israel and American troops.

The official said many in the region believe Gulf countries have largely been left to defend themselves against the barrage of Iranian attacks.

Gulf nations in Iran’s missile range The five Arab Gulf states have become key targets for Iranian retaliation due to their proximity to Iran and the presence of US forces.

According to a Associated Press tally based on official statements, Iran has launched at least 380 missiles and more than 1,480 drones at Gulf countries since the conflict began.

US troops killed in Kuwait drone strike The conflict has also taken a toll on US forces stationed in the region. Six US soldiers were killed in Kuwait on Sunday when an Iranian drone struck an operations center located at a civilian port more than 10 miles from the main US Army base.

According to the husband of one of the slain soldiers, the operations center — used by a supply and logistics unit based in Iowa — was a shipping-container-style structure without defensive protections.

Pentagon accepts some drones cannot be intercepted During briefings for members of Congress, Pete Hegseth said that the US military may not be able to intercept many incoming unmanned aerial vehicles.

Drone attacks hit US diplomatic missions Several drone strikes have also targeted US diplomatic facilities in the Gulf region this week.

An attack on the US embassy in Riyadh caused a limited fire inside the compound, while another drone strike near the US consulate in Dubai sparked a small fire outside the facility.

US seeks help from Ukraine on drone defense As attacks intensify, the US has sought assistance from Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country has developed expertise in countering Iran-made Shahed drones during the war with Russia.

Zelensky said Ukraine had been approached for help in dealing with the drone threat.

Responding to the remarks, Donald Trump said Washington would welcome outside support. “Certainly, I’ll take, you know, any assistance from any country,” Trump told Reuters.

