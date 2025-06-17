Gulf of Oman: Ships on fire near Strait of Hormuz amid rising Iran-Israel tensions? What we know so far

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran, social media buzzed with claims that three ships were on fire in the Gulf of Oman, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

These claims were supported by circulating photos, though officials have not yet confirmed any such incident.

Meanwhile, NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) map showed three red hotspots in the Gulf of Oman, potentially indicating heat signatures consistent with fires. However, without official confirmation or additional data, the situation remains unverified.

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) map.

“Photos are currently circulating which appear to show three ships on fire off the coast of Iran in the Gulf of Oman, near the Strait of Hormuz. NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) Map appearing (sic) to confirm three fires in the Gulf of Oman,” wrote OSINTdefender in a post on X.

“There are reports of an indictment involving three ships in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. I’ve found three ships transmitting not under command in the region,” wrote another user, Camskon2, on X.

Mint has not been able to verify the authenticity of the images.

British maritime security firm Ambrey reported early Tuesday that an incident occurring 22 nautical miles east of Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates — close to the Strait of Hormuz — was not security-related, Reuters reported.

Gulf of Oman as a ‘maritime chokepoint’ Oman holds immense strategic importance in global geopolitics due to its location along two of the world’s most critical maritime passages—the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Oman and Iran, is the world’s most vital oil transit chokepoint, with about 20 per cent of global oil passing through it daily. The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and further to the Arabian Sea.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, in 2024, oil flow through the strait averaged 20 million barrels per day, or the equivalent of about 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption. In the first quarter of 2025, total oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz remained relatively flat compared with 2024.

According to the report, between 2022 and 2024, volumes of crude oil and condensate transiting the Strait of Hormuz declined by 1.6 million barrels per day, which was only partially offset by a 0.5-million barrels per day increase in petroleum product cargoes.

Photos are currently circulating which appear to show three ships on fire off the coast of Iran in the Gulf of Oman.

Meanwhile, tensions are rising between Israel and Iran, marking the fifth consecutive day of hostilities. The escalation began with Israel’s widescale strikes on Friday, which were reportedly aimed at disrupting Iran’s nuclear ambitions and preventing Tehran from developing an atomic weapon. The continued exchange of attacks has heightened regional instability and raised global concerns over a broader conflict.