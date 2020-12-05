Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi

The Gulf states must be fully consulted if a US nuclear agreement with Iran is revived, Saudi Arabia said Saturday, warning it is the only path towards a sustainable agreement.

"Primarily what we expect is that we are fully consulted, that we and our other regional friends are fully consulted in what goes on, vis a vis the negotiations with Iran," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told AFP.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

