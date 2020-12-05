Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi

Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2020, 07:58 PM IST
- Saudi said it is expecting its regional allies to also be consulted
The Gulf states must be fully consulted if a US nuclear agreement with Iran is revived, Saudi Arabia said Saturday, warning it is the only path towards a sustainable agreement.
"Primarily what we expect is that we are fully consulted, that we and our other regional friends are fully consulted in what goes on, vis a vis the negotiations with Iran," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told AFP.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
