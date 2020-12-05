Subscribe
Home >News >World >Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud speaks during his meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Gulf states must be consulted in US nuclear deal with Iran: Saudi

1 min read . 07:58 PM IST AFP

  • Saudi said it is expecting its regional allies to also be consulted

The Gulf states must be fully consulted if a US nuclear agreement with Iran is revived, Saudi Arabia said Saturday, warning it is the only path towards a sustainable agreement.

"Primarily what we expect is that we are fully consulted, that we and our other regional friends are fully consulted in what goes on, vis a vis the negotiations with Iran," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told AFP.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

