Gulnara Karimova, also known as ‘Princess of Uzbekistan’ daughter of former President Islam Karimov, was indicted in money laundering case by Swiss Federal Prosecutors. Karimova, daughter of Islam Karimov, was accused on charges of money laundering, bribery and participation in a criminal network that used “violence and intimidation."