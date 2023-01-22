The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park

Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualities on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.