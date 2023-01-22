Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  Shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Los Angeles, multiple casualties

1 min read . 02:30 PM ISTRaissa Kasolowsky, Reuters
Representational image: Shooting during Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Los Angeles

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park

Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualities on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

