Business News/ News / World/  Gunshots fired at former US President Donald Trump rally
BREAKING NEWS

Gunshots fired at former US President Donald Trump rally

Former US President Donald Trump was shot at on Saturday evening (US time) in a Butler, Pennsylvania, rally. “The former President is safe and further information will be released when available," the US Secret Service said.

