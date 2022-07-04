Chicago: Gunfire halts 4th of July parade, multiple hurt, active shooter spotted

Chicago: Gunfire halts 4th of July parade, multiple hurt, active shooter spotted2 min read . 10:58 PM IST
- Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.
Police are responding to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, authorities said Monday. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets.
Police are responding to a shooting at a July Fourth parade in a Chicago suburb, authorities said Monday. Authorities have not officially reported any casualties, but witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies apparently covered with blankets.
US media reports suggest that multiple people were shot along July 4th parade route in north suburban Highland Park Monday morning in Illinois.
US media reports suggest that multiple people were shot along July 4th parade route in north suburban Highland Park Monday morning in Illinois.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire. At least 25 shots were fired at an Illinois Fourth of July parade; a reporter saw five people bloodied.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the parade began around 10 a.m. but was suddenly halted 10 minutes later after shots were fired. Several witnesses told the newspaper that they heard gunfire. At least 25 shots were fired at an Illinois Fourth of July parade; a reporter saw five people bloodied.
"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff's department said on Twitter, adding that deputies were assisting Highland Park police
"STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work," the sheriff's department said on Twitter, adding that deputies were assisting Highland Park police
Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.
Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route, leaving behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.
A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.
A Sun-Times reporter saw blankets placed over three bloodied bodies.
Police told people: “Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here."
Police told people: “Everybody disburse, please. It is not safe to be here."
Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming. A photo posted to social media appeared to show pools of blood near upturned chairs in downtown Highland Park.
Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming. A photo posted to social media appeared to show pools of blood near upturned chairs in downtown Highland Park.
U.S. Representative Brad Schneider, whose district includes Highland Park, said he and his campaign team had been gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started.
U.S. Representative Brad Schneider, whose district includes Highland Park, said he and his campaign team had been gathering at the start of the parade when the shooting started.
"Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community," Schneider said on Twitter. "Enough is enough!"
"Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community," Schneider said on Twitter. "Enough is enough!"
Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was prepared to turn onto the main route when she saw people running away from the area.
Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was prepared to turn onto the main route when she saw people running away from the area.
“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’" Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there."
“People started saying ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there a shooter,’" Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there."
She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.
She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.
“I’m so freaked out," she said. “It’s just so sad."
“I’m so freaked out," she said. “It’s just so sad."
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route." The sheriff’s office directed an AP reporter to contact Highland Park Police. The Police Department said no one was immediately available to discuss the incident.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that it is assisting Highland Park Police “with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route." The sheriff’s office directed an AP reporter to contact Highland Park Police. The Police Department said no one was immediately available to discuss the incident.
City leaders said on Twitter that “Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."
City leaders said on Twitter that “Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. Fourth Fest has been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. More information will be shared as it becomes available."
The city said on it’s website that the parade would feature floats, marching bands, novelty groups, community entries and other special entertainment. A children’s bike and pet parade also was scheduled to start 30 minutes before the main parade.
The city said on it’s website that the parade would feature floats, marching bands, novelty groups, community entries and other special entertainment. A children’s bike and pet parade also was scheduled to start 30 minutes before the main parade.