Gunman kills 3, including reporter covering initial shooting in US' Florida
Hours after shooting a lady, a gunman returned to the spot hours later and killed four more people, including a journalist on the same spot in Florida, USA
A gunman accused of killing a woman in the Orlando area returned to the same neighbourhood hours later and shot four more people, killing a journalist covering the original shooting and a 9-year-old child, Florida police said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×